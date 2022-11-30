Naidu gives a new slogan of ‘Quit Jagan, Save AP’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday termed Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a big liar.

Addressing a road show at Vijayarai village of Denduluru Assembly segment in Eluru district as part of the ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ (What is this ill-fate for our State), Chandrababu said that “Jagan initially played some tricks in the murder of his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, and later accused me of killing him. After becoming the Chief Minister, he approached the court saying that there is no need for a CBI probe into the murder case. Jagan even created a lot of troubles for Viveka’s daughter, Sunitha Reddy, and also created several obstacles for CBI probe into the case,” Chandrababu observed.

Maintaining that power is not new to him, Chandrababu said that if the people do not care for his words now, they will have to pay a very heavy price in future and the State will suffer a lot. Jagan and the YSRCP leaders are threatening the beneficiaries that the welfare schemes that they are getting now will be stopped if they attend the public meetings being addressed by the TDP leaders, he said.

“These are the reasons as to why I am asking Ee Rashtraniki Idemi Kharma,” he said and stated that the inefficient YSRCP Government is blaming him for all the problems that the State is now facing. “Even if a couple gets divided, the ruling party leaders are blaming me,” he remarked and made it clear that he cannot use the kind of objectionable language that the YSRCP leaders use.

Calling the local MLA as London Babu, the TDP national president asked as to why the MLA is not questioning the Chief Minister on the Chintalapudi project. “What this psycho Chief Minister is doing, who turned out to be a villain for film heroes,” he said and called upon all sections of people to join hands with the slogan ‘Quit Jagan, Save Andhra Pradesh’ to save the State.