Interesting title considered for Mahesh Babu’s Next?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram are all set to work together. The formal launch of this film will happen on May 31st marking the birthday of Superstar Krishna. The regular shoot will commence from the last week of August or from the mid of September as per the update. ‘Sarkar Vaari Paata’ is the title under consideration for the film. This is sure an interesting title and the official title would be announced later.

Parasuram is working on the final draft and the technicians are finalized currently. PC Sreeram will handle the cinematography work for this emotional family entertainer. Tollywood sensation S Thaman will compose the tunes. The female lead and the other actors would be finalized after the script gets locked. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Sarkar Vaari Paata is aimed for summer 2021 release.