Dr Sudhakar Rao writes letter, says wrong medicines being administered

Expressing serious concern over his confinement in Vizag government mental hospital, Dr Sudhakar Rao on Wednesday has written a letter to the superintendent of the hospital requesting that he be shifted to another hospital.

In the letter, Dr Sudhakar Rao said wrong medicines were being administered leading to serious side-effects. TV channels showed the latest visuals of Dr Sudhakar Rao in the government mental hosptial. The effects of the medicines were clearly visible on his lips.

In the letter, Dr Sudhakar also listed the medicines that were being administered including Calmpose and Haloperidol. Haloperidol is an antipsychotic medicine that is used to treat schizophrenia. Haloperidol is also used to control motor and speech tics in people with Tourette’s syndrome. Calmpose is used in the treatment of short-term anxiety. It can also be used to treat acute alcohol withdrawal, to relieve muscle spasm and as adjunctive therapy for seizures. Side effects of this medicine include fatigue, confusion, tremor, double vision, insomnia, dry mouth, and headache. It may cause dizziness and sleepiness.

The doctor said it was due to the side-effects of the medicines that were being administered in the government mental hospital. Further, Dr Sudhakar Rao pointed out that he was directly admitted in the government mental hospital without even conducting breath analyzer test and other medical examinations to detect the level of alcohol in blood and urine. It may be noted that Dr Sudhakar Rao was arrested for drunk driving, he was dragged on the streets, his hands tied to a rope and a police constable was seen beating him with a lathi. This is a grave human rights violation.

As per the law, drivers are initially tested for alcohol consumption with breath analyzers. In addition, blood and urine samples are taken to further corroborate the breath analyser tests. Dr Sudhakar Rao said no medical examinations were conducted to determine whether he was drunk or not.

Dr Sudhakar Rao has been confined in the government mental hospital since the last two weeks. On Wednesday, Dr Sudhakar Rao’s relatives including his mother Kaveri Rao met the doctor at the mental hospital. Kaveri Rao was aghast at the conditions in the hosptial. He was confined in a room which was most unhygienic. Further, Kaveri Rao said she will submit the letter written by her son before the High Court to seek justice. The High Court had already directed the CBI to probe the entire incident stating that it has no faith in the state government. The court also directed the Visakhapatnam sessions judge to record the statement of a suspended government doctor manhandled by the police in full public view.

Addressing Mahanadu on Wednesday, TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the YSRCP government treated the doctor with vengeance for criticising it over not supplying masks to the doctors. He said the way senior doctor was dragged on to streets and beaten by the police which was a grim pointer to rights violations in Andhra Pradesh. “Dr Sudhakar Rao was suspended for raising voice against the shortage of masks and other medical equipment like PPEs in government hospitals. He was detained by the police under the pretext that he caused nuisance. He was sent to Government Hospital for Mental Health. Is this how the government treats a doctor who was the frontline warrior in the fight against Covid,” Naidu questioned. Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has lodged a protest with the Andhra Pradesh government over the police highhandedness against Dr Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Dr Sudhakar Rao including his mother Kaveri Rao are expected to address the media on Wednesday evening.