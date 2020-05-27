CID cases for derogatory social media posts against judges

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Registrar General Rajasekhar has made a formal complaint to the AP CID against persons responsible for defamatory social media posts against judges. Based on his complaint, the CID registered cases against one Darisi Kishore Reddy. The CID Cybercrime wing is dealing with these cases.

The cases were filed under sections 67 of the Information Technology Act and under sections 153(A), 505(2) and 506 under the IPC. It may be well known that the High Court has taken serious note of the derogatory posts being made against judges of HC and also Supreme Court for delivering some judgements and orders in important cases.

In the present case, the HC Registrar General provided proof of the derogatory social media posts. The Opposition parties have demanded already that stringent action be taken against the ruling party sympathisers who have initially targeted TDP and general public but later they started attacking the judiciary also.