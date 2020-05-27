Nara Lokesh fitting reply to body shamers

While the TDP’s Mahandu-2020 was the talk of the town for first ever political party in the country to embrace digital socialization in these days of corona virus by holding online conclave, TDP general secretary was the star attraction at the Mahanadu event.

Lokesh, who was slightly on the healthier side earlier, looked incredibly smart with his new toned body. It is learnt that Nara Lokesh nearly shed some 20 kgs. Wearing a white shirt, Lokesh showed up at the Mahanadu event with face mask. He seemed to have chiselled his physique silencing his political detractors who made inappropriate, and negative comments on his body weight.

Often, Lokesh was a victim of body shaming by the YSRCP leaders. Not to be cowed down by body shaming, Lokesh used the complete lockdown to his advantage by shedding those extra calories. The TDP general secretary followed a strict diet regime and tight workout schedules to reduce weight. The TDP leaders and cadre were impressed by the new avatar of Lokesh and praised him for his grit and determination to stay fit and healthy.