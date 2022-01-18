Interesting twist in Ram’s The Warrior

Energetic Star Ram is all set to thrill the audience as a cop in his next film titled The Warrior. N Lingusamy is the director of this action entertainer that is in the final stages of the shoot. Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen as the lead antagonist in this bilingual. The makers recently revealed the first look poster featuring Ram as a cop. The film also presents Ram as a Doctor in the film and this is the unexpected twist in the film.

It is unclear if Ram plays a dual role as a cop and a doctor or if he showcases dual shades in a single role. We have to wait for some more time to know about the biggest twist of The Warrior. Srinivasaa Silver Screen are the producers and the film will hit the screens this year. Ram is the only Tollywood actor who is yet to sign his next film. The actor is not in a hurry and is keen to sign the best among the scripts that approach him.