Guru Films completes a decade

Guru Films, Brainchild of Sunitha Tati, has completed a decade in the industry.

Says Sunitha, “What an overwhelming and impactful decade it has been for me! It feels like I have been able to put a strong 10-year anchor with my experience in this industry.”

On her plan for the next decade, she says, “In the next 10 years, I aim to push myself to tell stories that are even more impactful, inspirational and insightful – all of this, while taking Telugu Cinema and Culture to Go Global and reach the international audience with quality storytelling.”

Guru Films is known for its powerful stories. Sunitha’s passion for storytelling started with – her skipping school to visit the local cinemas in

Vijayawada to a Masters in Film Making at New York University, to working in various roles ( from Production Assistant to Assistant Director to EP to Creative Producer).

Last year, Guru Films announced its first international project, Arrangements of Love, which is an adaptation of a book with the same title, written by Timeri N. Murari. The project boasts a crew BAFTA winner writer-director Philip John and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.