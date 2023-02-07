Interesting update for NTR30

NTR after much long wait at Amigos pre-release event gave an update about the Koratala Siva film, which is tentatively titled NTR30. He said that the film will have an official launch this month and the regular shoot will happen next month. Now there is an interesting buzz that NTR30 will be on the port backdrop.

The film will have a fictional island and a port. Makers are already constructing the port set. Most of shooting part going to happen in Vizag, Hyderabad and Goa. There is also buzz that the film has a massive underwater fight and is expected to have heavy VFX. Janhvi Kapoor is said to be the lead actress and Anirudh Ravichander is said to be the music director. Sabu Cyril will be handling the production design.