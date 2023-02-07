Official: Shaakuntalam Postponed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s periodic drama Shaakuntalam was the highly anticipated film of the actress, which was scheduled for this month’s release. Shaakuntalam is based on the popular play ‘Abhugyana Shakuntalam’ written by Kalidasa. The film was about to release on 17th of February in all languages but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

Makers wrote, “ we regret to inform our beloved audience that we should not be able to release ‘Shaakuntalam’ this 17th of February. We will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love.” The film is directed by Guna Sekhar and produced by his daughter Neelima Guna under Teamworks banner. Top producer Dil Raju is presenting this pan-Indian attempt.