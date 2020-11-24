Interesting update on Chiranjeevi’s Acharya

After the coronavirus scare, the shoot of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya resumed recently and is happening without breaks. Koratala Siva is the director and Kajal Aggarwal will join the sets very soon. As per the update coming, critically acclaimed actor Aravind Swamy is locked to play the role of the lead antagonist in this social drama. The actor will join the sets soon. He was last seen in Telugu in Ram Charan’s Dhruva.

Koratala Siva recently finalized Aravind Swamy after he narrated the script. Ram Charan has a crucial role assigned in Acharya. Manisharma is composing the music and Matinee Entertainments are the producers. Acharya is aimed at summer 2021 release.