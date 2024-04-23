Interesting update on Jai Hanuman

After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma is working on the script of the sequel titled Jai Hanuman. Teja Sajja will reprise his role while a top actor is expected to play Lord Hanuman. Prasanth Varma admitted that Jai Hanuman will be made on a massive scale and lavish budget. The new poster of Jai Hanuman is out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi. The update says that Lord Hanuman will be fighting with Dragons and Jai Hanuman will be the first Indian film to have dragons. The team also announced that Jai Hanuman will hit the screens in 3D.

The new poster did not mention Niranjan Reddy’s name as the producer. So it is unclear if there is a change of producer for Jai Hanuman. Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe is only displayed in the poster. More details are expected to be announced officially soon.