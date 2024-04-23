Sundeep Kishan’s next Film Launched

Sundeep Kishan bounced back with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and he is busy with several films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. He is committed to the producers of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and the new film had a grand launch today in Ramanaidu Studios with a pooja ceremony. Trinadha Rao Nakkina will direct this hilarious entertainer and the shooting formalities will kick-start in June. The hunt for the leading lady is on.

AK Entertainments and Hasya Movies will jointly produce this untitled film. This is the costliest film made in the career of Sundeep Kishan. The film hits the screens early next year. Sundeep Kishan is playing a crucial role in Dhanush’s upcoming film Raayan that will release soon. There are strong speculations that Sundeep Kishan will also be seen in the third season of The Family Man directed by Raj and DK.