IPL effect: NTR’s EMK ratings dropped huge

It is known news that, Evaru Meelo Koteesearudu program hosted by NTR is being telecast in Gemini TV for more than a month now. The show that started in a grand way on 22nd August saw very huge drop in it’s ratings in recent weeks. Details as follows.

EMK launch episode for 11.42 while recent week got 4 points rating:

Evaru Meelo Koteesearudu show started on Aug 22nd and the launch episode, in which Ram Charan joined NTR, received very good rating of 11.42 points. Even though it is less compared to Bigg Boss launch episode that got 18 points rating, it is a good rating for a program on Gemini TV that lost its viewer base long back. However, the show could not sustain the ratings. The show could not cross the launch episode rating in last 5 weeks. EMK show got average TRP rating of 5 points in first week. As this rating is too low for a star hero like NTR, Gemini TV started aggressive promotions next week and it was fruitful as second week ratings improved to 6 points from the previous week’s 5 points. The ratings in the third week also showed not much improvement but it did not have big dip as well. However, in recent weeks, EMK show got a big dip in ratings. The latest week of the EMK show registered ratings close to 4 points only.

Female audiences still glued to serials and IPL diverted male audiences:

This dip in ratings for EMK show is analysed to be because of the IPL matches that are being telecast in the same time in recent days. On a comparative note, programs like Jabardast registered ratings close to 7 points. In fact Gemini TV has placed the EMK program in a strategic slot where the competition is least. The EMK show starts around 8:30 pm and ends at 9:30 pm before the popular programs like Jabardast, Dhee start in ETV at 9:30 pm. EMK also doesn’t clash with Bigg Boss show on any day. Even though makers of the show planned the slot perfectly keeping the programs in rival Telugu channels in mind, they could not avoid clash with IPL that is telecast at the same time. As per reports, IPL diverted the young and male audience from the EMK show, while female audience still glued to the serials in MAA and ZEE channels in that time slot.

We need to wait and see whether EMK will pick up in upcoming weeks or not.