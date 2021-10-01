Republic movie review
Final Report :
‘Republic’ is an honest political drama with hard hitting dialogues. While prime characterizations are Good , Overall narrative misses the feel. Sai Dharam Tej , Jagapati Babu deliver good performance but Ramya Krishna is under utilized.
Plus :
Honest Theme , Good dialogues by Deva Katta
Sai Dharam Tej’s matured performance
Negatives :
Weak Climax
Back stories aren’t emotional
Slow paced , serious tone
Inconsistent Screenplay
Overall , A different kind of movie strictly for Political movie lovers
10:08 Am : Court room dialogues are repetitive of first half interview episode
09:57 Am : Abhi family Flashback episode is completed
09:36 Am : Ramya Krishna , Abhi first verbal confrontation scene is excellent
Deva Katta’s attack on Shivasena like fascist parties is appreciable
09:32 Am : Myra and her brother’s backstory is revolving around Telleru Lake
09:22 Am : Twice in the film, there is a strong message against the fake encounters.
09:00 Am : Panja Abhiram becomes West Godavari district collector.
8:50 Am : Abhi’s IAS Interview episode stands out so far in the film
8:49 Am : Kolleru Lake and encroachments issue has been discussed
8:37 Am : NRI Myra ( Aiswrya Rajesh ) becomes friend with Abhi
Jorsey Barsey song has few dance movements by Sai Te
8:32 Am : Abhi withdraws his USA plans to pursue IAS
8:24 Am : Ramya Krishna introduced as Visakha Vaani party chief
8:09 Am : Movie opens with a polling booth episode. Abhi ( Sai Tej ) vote is rigged , a brief fight with politicians and administration
Supreme Hero Sai Tej is back to test his luck with Republic, a political drama that is directed by Dev Katta. The film is set in the backdrop of Kolleru in West Godavari district and Sai Tej essays the role of a District Collector who fights against the odds and the evils in the society
Telugu360 Live Updates from USA Show :