Irrfan Khan: He was fighting cancer but contributed his mite for Corona cause

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was battling with cancer and undergoing treatment in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, died on Wednesday leaving a deep void in the film industry. He was 53. His next Angrezi Medium was slated to be released on March 13 but could not be due to the outbreak of corona virus. The movie is a sequel to Hindi Medium also features Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 after which he left for London for treatment. He returned to India in February 2019. He was later admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after his health deteriorated.

He will be remembered for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Life of Pi. Hindi Medium, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider and Piku. He will also be remembered for being a great human being. Even as he was battling with cancer, in his last days, Irrfan Khan on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to show support for the daily wage workers who are the worst hit amid Coronavirus crisis. Tagging Gram Seva Sangh, Irrfan wrote that he will be supporting the ‘Friday Fast’ on April 10 — a 12-hour fast from 6am to 6 pm — for the cause of the migrant labourers.

Actors and colleagues Twitter poured their grief on Twitter.

Heartbreaking. What a superbly talented actor he was. RIP https://t.co/rhxPUU0xan — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) April 29, 2020

IRRFAN KHAN. There shall never be one like you . RIP. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 29, 2020

Don’t know how to react to the news of #Irrfan’s demise. A conscious part of our memory for three decades, there isn’t a day when you don’t think of his great performances. Few actors can infuse life into characters in a single moment. Irrfan had a million of those. — Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) April 29, 2020