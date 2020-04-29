CM Jagan failed to inspire public confidence to face Corona: MLC

Telugu Desam Party is asking YSRCP why it has not taken effective preventive measures if COVID-19 is a long-time disease as per CM Jagan latest realization. MLC Buddha Venkanna has expressed concern that the YSR Congress Party Government was not taking enough steps to prepare AP people for the long-drawn battle against the deadly Coronavirus epidemic. Surprisingly, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was simply asking people to live with the virus threat for a long time while not creating required confidence among them by taking all necessary preventive measures.

Mr. Venkanna said that if the CM was really serious about fighting the prolonged virus war, he would have come out of his Tadepalli residence to ensure proper treatment facilities at COVID quarantine centres. Persons suffering from virus symptoms were afraid to go to quarantine centres because of lack of minimum amenities there. The CM had not come out to visit and give confidence among patients being treated at the government hospital located just one kilometre from his residence.

Mr. Venkanna said that the latest statements dismissing COVID as a common fever were highly objectionable at a time when the dangerous virus was rapidly spreading in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP Ministers and MLAs were not doing anything to create awareness among the people. The CM’s failure was evident from how +ve cases were reported among the Raj Bhavan staff and also those of Health Minister himself. One YSRCP MP’s family members also tested positive.

The TDP MLC demanded that MP Vijayasai Reddy’s followers stop collecting donations in the name of his Pragathi Bharathi Trust in North Coastal Andhra as the industrialists and businessmen were already in losses because of lockdown. If at all relief assistance was to be asked, it should be accepted only from voluntary donors. Such donations should be collected in the name of CM Relief Fund but not private trusts. Businessmen and even big companies were being terrified because of extortion by followers of Vijayasai, who was behaving like the Chief Minister of North Coastal Andhra.