Corona: Jagan for co-habitation while people want divorce: TDP

TDP is demanding that YSRCP should answer for Rs. 2,400 Cr COVID funds released by the Centre. The Opposition party is also unsparing attacking CM Jagan on his repeated comments taking light of COVID. Ex MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has demanded that the YSR Congress Party Government explain to the people on how it had spent Rs. 2,400 Cr Coronavirus funds released by the Central Government since the outbreak of the epidemic in the state. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy had disclosed the release of COVID grants but the AP Government had not passed any benefit to the poor people and infected persons receiving treatment.

Bonda Uma deplored that not a single rupee of Central funds had reached the people even as the YSRCP totally ignored TDP’s demand for Rs. 5,000 cash assistance to poor workers. Sufficient rice was not given and poor quality chickpeas were given while the poor families mostly use daal. Most families were not given essential commodities. CM Jagan had not taken steps to save construction workers, migrant labourers or urban poor families who are facing near starvation for the past 40 days.

The ex MLA demanded serious action against YSRCP Anakapalli MP for diverting rice meant for ration card holders to a private godown at a time when poor people were suffering from loss of work and livelihoods in prolonged lockdown. Poor people were now asked to queue up before ration shops and give biometric credentials which is posing risk of virus transmissions to them.

Mr. Bonda Uma sarcastically hit back at CM’s comment, asking how anybody can ask to get ready for co-existence with Corona when the people want a divorce with such a dangerous pandemic. He lashed out at what he described as Jaganmohan Reddy’s ineffective administration causing a spurt in Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. While cases are increasing day by day, CM is talking about paracetamol, bleaching powder and general fever.

Talking about the newly purchased test kits, the ex MLA said that the ruling party chose to take commissions instead of focusing on comprehensive testing to eradicate the epidemic. The ruling leaders talked about distribution of 16 lakh protection masks but not even the police personnel were given such masks. The frontline warriors like doctors and nurses were still facing infection risk due to lack of required protection kits.

Mr. Bonda Uma said that over 50 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain was produced by the farmers but not even two to three lakh tonnes have been bought while farmers were not paid fully till now. Horticulture farmers are committing suicides unable to bear losses. Their orchards were destroyed. The aqua farmers have been devastated due to mounting losses. In the course of 40 days, not even one ton of shrimp or fish was bought.

Taking on the state government, Mr. Bonda Uma asked what has happened to Rs 3,000 crore price stabilization fund promised by CM. The government has not paid minimum support price to the farmers so far.