Is Alia Bhatt’s role from RRR extended?

SS Rajamouli roped in NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris for the lead roles in RRR, a periodic drama that is set before the independence. Alia Bhatt plays Sita in the film and is paired to Ram Charan in the film. The first look of Alia as Sita gained a good response from the audience. Alia already completed shooting for her the talkie portions of the film. A song on Charan and Alia Bhatt will be shot soon. As per the speculations, Rajamouli is said to have extended her role. The pending portions will be shot next month.

Alia Bhatt enjoys a huge fanbase in Bollywood and she would be one of the crowd pullers for RRR. Rajamouli may have considered this and extended her role. The entire shoot of RRR is expected to be completed by May and the film releases in October. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran will be seen in other important roles. DVV Entertainment are the producers of this Rs 450 crore pan-Indian project.