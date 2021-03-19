Can BJP win second place in Tirupati bypoll?

The Tirupati bypoll is about a month away only. The BJP top leaders are visiting the temple town frequently to organise local cadres ahead of the poll. BJP AP incharge Sunil Deodhar and its AP President Somu Veerraju are holding meetings with the party local leaders to form strategies for the April 17 byelection. The party is yet to find a suitable Dalit candidate to contest on its ticket in the weaker section dominated Tirupati parliamentary seat.

The BJP leaders are outwardly putting up a bold front that their party will win the Tirupati seat thanks to the anti-Jagan Reddy sentiment rising in the people and failure of Chandrababu Naidu as an effective Opposition leader. However, the hidden agenda of the BJP AP leaders is stated to be to get more votes than the TDP.

The BJP leaders’ hope is to win second place in Tirupati bypoll and thereby emerge as a second alternative to the Jagan Reddy rule in Andhra Pradesh. More than this, the BJP’s greater plan is to harm and crush the electoral prospects of Chandrababu Naidu in a gradual manner and with a long-term plan. They want to sow the seeds for this in the coming Tirupati bypoll.