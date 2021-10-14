Is Atchen Naidu state president or district president?

Kinjarapu Atchen Naidu comes from an illustrious political family. His family has been in politics for over 6 decades and worked closely with leaders like Gouthu Latchanna. His brother was a senior leader of the TDP and led the TDP parliamentary party for quite some time. Now, Atchen Naidu is the president of the AP TDP. He was a minister for five years before that.

Yet, there is a lurking feeling among his followers in North Andhra that he is not getting his due. Though he is the state president, he is unable to participate even in small programmes such as party office inauguration. Take the case of the inauguration of the Vizag rural office of the TDP in Anakapalle. Atchen Naidu could have inaugurated this. But, national secretary Lokesh is flying to Vizag to do the honours. Why should Lokesh attend even such small programmes, which can very easily be conducted by Atchen? There is a general complaint that either Chandrababu or Lokesh come and attend the programmes. This only forced Atchen to play the second fiddle.

As a result, though he is the state president, he is forced to confine himself to only Srikakulam district. As a result, his movements are also restricted. Many party workers and supporters of Atchen feel that he should be given more importance in the party in view of his fighting capabilities.