Is Botsa getting ready for life beyond ministership?

Is senior YSRCP leader and minister Botsa Satyanarayana preparing for a life beyond ministry and position of powers? His recent interview to a YouTube channel gives ample indications that he is feeling insecure and unnerved. He has also talked about himself as a lion regardless of whether he is in the Congress or the YSRCP.

In the interview, Botsa said that his power does not diminish regardless of the party he is in. He said he would behave the same way in both the Congress and the YSRcP. He also slammed those who say that his power is now reduced. He dared them to prove that he is less powerful now.

He said that he is always popular and added that he would continue to serve the people regardless of the party he is in. He said people from across the state come to him seeking help. He has also pooh-poohed the reports that he is no longer the numero uno in North Andhra.

Of late, Botsa is said to be feeling insecure in view of the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. The buzz is that he would be sent to Rajya Sabha and thus his importance would be reduced. Botsa has been sending signals that he would want to continue in the state politics. He is also scoffed at the reports that he would be sent to the Rajya Sabha and would be asked to focus on national politics.

He is also trying to send signals that all is well in his family. There is a buzz in the social media that his nephew Chinna Srinu has rebelled against him. Similarly, there are also reports that some elements in the party are putting spokes in his attempts to project his son as his political heir. He said he is still the king of North Andhra and would continue to be one.