Is CM Jagan torturing BJP AP leaders?

The Congress and the BJP also joined hands with KCR and ran the Telangana agitation. They eventually took their sweet revenge against the Andhras. Now, not just KCR, even the BJP Telangana leaders were frequently interfering with the AP politics on the issues only convenient to them.

KCR has undoubtedly played some role behind the steps taken to harm the AP interests with respect to Polavaram, Amaravati and other projects. Later, BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay has commented that a Bible party is ruling in Andhra Pradesh and it is causing harm to the Hindus.

Now, BJP controversial Telangana MLA Raja Singh is saying that his party leaders in AP are being tortured by the Jagan Reddy regime. This is obviously being given as the reason why AP BJP leaders like Somu Veerraju, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others are not able to speak out aggressively against the ruling YCP. Raja Singh has said that cows were being transported from Kadapa and total villages altogether were being converted.

Both Bandi Sanjay and Raja Singh have said that they would come to campaign in AP if the national leadership orders them to do so. Interestingly, the BJP Telangana leaders are not explaining what kind of torture that the Jagan regime is giving to the BJP AP leaders. Except one or two minor incidents, there are no false cases, false arrests and major attacks on the BJP leaders even in the panchayat elections. The BJP’s political victim card may not prove useful in AP.