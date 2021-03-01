Pawan to expand Janasena party in Telangana

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan today made key remarks that he is planning to expand his party in Telangana as well. What made all this interesting is that he made these comments just at the time when Sharmila is planning to announce his party in Telangana soon. Details as below.

Pawan Kalyan convened Janasena Veeramahila Conference in Hyderabad today and he made key remarks at that conference. While revealing his plans to expand Janasena in Telangana, Pawan Kalyan reminded that Janasena was born on Telangana soil. He explained that he did not focus on expanding the party in Telangana earlier because he was respecting the sentiments of the people of Telangana. He also reminded that the first MPTC Janasena won was in Telangana. He also recalled how political leaders objected to him when he tried to solve the fluorosis issue in the Nalgonda region.

Pawan Kalyan’s comments raised a lot of questions among political circles. Especially Pawan announcing his plans to expand the party in Telangana just ahead of Sharmila launching her party is becoming the topic of debate. As BJP is going strong on the cause of Hindutva, TRS needs the consolidation of anti-BJP votes towards TRS. If Sharmila’s party also vies for the same vote bank, it will be definitely a cause of concern for TRS. So, Pawan Kalyan, who is BJP’s ally in AP, planning to expand his party in Telangana is causing a lot of confusion at this moment as Pawan’s move may indirectly help TRS rather than BJP.

We need to wait and see how other parties respond to this.