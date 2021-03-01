February Box-office: Big Boost for Telugu Cinema

February is a dull season for films generally. But with 2020 shattered due to coronavirus and summer 2021 packed with releases, several films released in February. The month started with Zombie Reddy and the film raked decent money at the box-office. Then came Uppena which is named as the biggest hit among the small movies. The film is standing close to Rs 50 crore share worldwide and had a super strong weekend. The film registered record openings all over and Uppena had a dream run at the box-office.

Allari Naresh is back on track after eight complete years. His recent offering Naandhi released along with a bunch of films and emerged as the winner. Along with critical acclaim, Naandhi also made decent money. Zombie Reddy, Uppena, Naandhi ended up as winners of the month. The rest of the films failed to make an impact. Nithiin’s new film Check is heading for a disaster. Vishal’s Chakra and Sumanth’s Kapatadhaari failed to rake decent numbers. On the whole, Tollywood had a decent February and the numbers of films like Uppena are a huge boost for Telugu cinema.