Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is a Fictional Attempt

The first look of Nani from his next flick Shyam Singha Roy surprised many and the response has been positive. The poster hints that Nani plays the role of a Bengali and the film is set during the 60s or 70s. Nani plays a Bengali youngster and the story is completely fictional and is not inspired by any personality. Nani essays a dual role in Shyam Singha Roy and the film is based on the reincarnation concept. The makers took special care of every minute detail in the film and the current schedule is happening in Kolkata.

Sai Pallavi plays Nani’s love interest in the film and she would be a part of the backdrop of Bengal. Krithi Shetty is the other leading lady in Shyam Singha Roy and the actress completed her shooting portions for the movie. Shyam Singha Roy is the costliest film made in Nani’s career. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. The film hits the screens later this year.