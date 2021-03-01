Naidu visit blocked by police at Renigunta airport

Tension mounted amid rising political temperatures in the Chittoor district. A large number of police arrived at the Renigunta airport and arrested the TDP leaders. The police officials also blocked former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Tirupati today. Mr. Naidu was prevented from coming out of the airport.

The police also served notices to the TDP chief saying that there was no permission for his visit because of the Coronavirus guidelines. They also pointed out that the Chandrababu tour would have a debilitating impact on the municipal election process in the town.

Along with this, the police placed TDP leaders across the district under house arrest. Former Minister Amarnath Reddy, former MLA Sugunamma, TDP Chittoor district president Pulvarthi Nani and others were held in custody.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has scheduled his visit to Tirupati today to call on and protest against the demolition of the shop of the TDP candidate in the temple town. Tirupati municipal corporation elections became a major issue of confrontation between both the parties. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy, who is very aggressive, has been mounting pressure on the TDP leaders in the town right from the beginning.

