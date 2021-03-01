It’s Anand Deverakonda’s turn to board the “Pushpaka Vimanam “

Anand Deverakonda, who made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed Dorasaani and scored a hit with Middle Class Melodies, is ready with his next project. As his third film, Anand has chosen a concept-based film titled Pushpaka Vimanam, which has been directed by debutant Damodara. The film’s first look poster which was released on Monday has been received very well. Being presented by Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill productions; the film has been produced by Govardhan Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Dashi and Pradeep Errabelli.

Talking about the film, director Damodara said that the story has been inspired by some news stories and he added real life characters to make the story really interesting. The story was first narrated to Vijay Deverakonda’s father Govardhan Rao Deverakonda, who liked and agreed to produce it. He felt Anand would suit this story and went ahead and decided to make the film with him.

Anand will be seen playing a government school teacher and the story will revolve around the drama in the lives of middle class families. Sunil and Naresh will be seen playing crucial roles alongside Anand. Saanve Megghana and Geeth Saini play the leading ladies. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is gearing up for release soon.