Check first weekend worldwide collections – Poor

Check has a poor first weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 7.30 Cr. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 17 Cr. The film has a below average opening day and dropped big time on second day. Even on Sunday the collections are below par with some areas recording numbers less then Saturday. The film is most likely to end up as a huge Disaster.

Below are the area wise 3 days Shares

Area Collections Nizam 2.40 Cr Ceeded 0.80 Cr UA 0.90 Cr Guntur 0.82 Cr East 0.32 Cr West 0.50 Cr Krishna 0.43 Cr Nellore 0.25 Cr AP/TS 6.42 Cr ROI 0.40 Cr Overseas 0.45 Cr Worldwide Share 7.27 Cr