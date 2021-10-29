Is Harish Rao ‘leaking’ his own audios on Huzurabad bypoll?

TRS senior leader and finance minister T.Harish Rao who is spearheading TRS campaign and poll strategy in Huzurabad Assembly constituency since June, seems to be adopting a new strategy as October 30 polling day nears.

The ‘leaked’ audio clippings of Harish Rao are suddenly surfacing on various social media platforms

In these audio clippings, Harishs is heard telling TRS local leaders in Huzurabad that latest party survey reports and intelligence reports came out, which state that TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav is going to defeat BJP candidate Etala Rajender with a majority of over 25,000 votes.

Harish is holding teleconferences with party’s local leaders in Huzurabad every hour a day ahead of polling on October 30.

Now the question arises who is leading ‘audio clips’ of teleconferences held by Harish Rao.

Speculations are rife in TRS circles that Harish himself is leaking his own audios as part of KCR’s strategy to play mind games on BJP and send a message to voters across Huzurabad that TRS is winning this bypoll and thereby making BJP leaders and cadre in Huzurabad nervous before polling.

But will this strategy work out for TRS? BJP leaders and cadre are countering Harish’s predictions on TRS victory saying that Harish received survey reports that BJP is winning this seat with 25,000 majority but to boost up TRS leaders and cadre’s moral ahead of polling, Harish manipulated the surveys.