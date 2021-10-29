‘Arrangements of Love’ picked by India’s Film Bazaar for Co-Production Market

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) hosted Film Bazaar Online has dropped the names of 20 projects selected for this year’s Co-Production Market (CPM), one of the key programmes of the event, which is taking place virtually from November 20 to 25.

One among them is Arrangements of Love, produced by Sunitha Tati. It is to be noted that Sunitha Tati’s Indian production house Guru Films, whose Oh! Baby starring Samantha was critically acclaimed besides tasting commercial success in 2019.

BAFTA-winner Philip John has directed Arrangements of Love. Interestingly, it is the sole Asian project selected at the Toronto International Financing Forum, which sits alongside the Toronto film festival.

The new venture of John, who is known for his works including Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital, is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N Murari by John and British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama.

The story revolves around a Welsh-Indian man who is on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.