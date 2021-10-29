Rumblings in TDP over botched Delhi tour?

There are rumblings in the Telugu Desam over the botched up Delhi tour. A significant section of the party leaders feel that the whole thing was an exercise in futility. They feel that the party failed to achieve anything from this tour. Instead, it ended up exposing its own weaknesses. The party has shown itself to be of no consequence and importance at least for the present, they feel.

Some party insiders feel that the demand for imposing president’s rule should be the last weapon of the TDP. But, the party has used up this option much before the climax and has thus frittered away an opportunity. They also feel that the party has announced that it was going to meet both PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah without even securing their appointment. As a result, the party ended up as a laughing stock, they feel.

In fact, the PMO told the TDP leaders point blank that on the issue of law and order, they should only meet Amit Shah. Repeated trials received the same stock reply and thus the doors were closed.

Even with regard to meeting Amit Shah, there was no attempt to know Amit Shah’s engagements. As a result, the delegation returned almost empty handed. The only face-saving was the meeting with the President of the Country.

A significant section of the party feels that at least some prior homework should have been done before going to Delhi. If the party was unsure of getting the appointment of either Shah or Modi, at least Chandrababu Naidu should not have gone to Delhi. Some lower level delegation should have been sent, while Chandrababu should have held the fort in Amaravati.