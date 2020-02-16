Is High Court only hope left for Amaravati farmers?

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has indicated to PM Modi, Amit Shah and Ravi Shankar Prasad about his 3 Capitals plan. Around the same time, BJP AP Incharge Sunil Deodhar and MP GVL Narasimha Rao have clarified once again that the Central Government cannot interfere in the matters of Capital shifting in an individual state. At the same time, Sridhar and BJP AP leaders said that Jagan had no Modi approval yet for 3 Capitals. But still, that is of no use here.

Fears are growing that CM Jagan is speeding up Capital shifting. He has already completed the formal ritual of telling the PM. As is known, Jagan is not in the nature of stopping his plans till approvals are taken from all relevant institutions.

The next few days are going to be very crucial for Amaravati agitators. It now depends more on the AP High Court orders how Jagan will take forward his 3 Capitals plan. Farmers, who gave lands, are turning to the HC for the final ray of hope. The court may not be able to give instant justice but certainly can make the government accountable for the losses to the farmers. There’s suspense what turn things will take.