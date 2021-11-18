Is Jagan readying up a secret weapon for 2024?

Is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy readying up a secret weapon for the 2024 elections? Is he planning to project his wife Bharathi Reddy as a star campaigner for the next election? If highly placed sources are to be believed, attempts are being made to prepare Bharathi Reddy for this job.

The thinking in the YSRCP is that the 2024 elections would be very critical and the party will have to fight anti-incumbency. Despite the slew of welfare schemes, the party might still become unpopular as no new jobs are being created. Teachers, businessmen and other sections are getting increasingly restive due to the growth-less governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hence, the opposition votes could go up and Jagan may not be able to replicate the 2019 mandate

At the same time, he would be the sole star campaigner for the party and campaigning in all the 175 constituencies may not be possible. Also, a yatra like Praja Sankalpa Yatra is not possible this time. Another major disadvantage is that both Vijayamma and Sharmila will not be available for Jagan’s campaign this time. So, Jagan is reportedly looking to turn Bharathi Reddy into an election weapon.

If highly placed sources are to be believed, special coaches have been brought in to train Bharathi Reddy in electioneering, public speaking and public interaction. The coaching is reportedly being done at home. So, expect Bharathi Reddy to undertake a whirlwind tour and take on the might of Chandrababu in 2024.