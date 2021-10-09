Is Jana Reddy planning to join TRS for son’s political future?

Jana Reddy … the very name reminds one of a mature, sedate and measured politician who weighs every word he speaks and deliberates every action he takes. Since the stunning defeat in Nagargunasagar, Jana Reddy has been lying dormant. He has also indicated that he may not enter the electoral politics for some time.

But, there is a buzz in the political circles that Jana Reddy is now planning to join the TRS. Sources say that the aim of this whole exercise is to promote his son in politics. Sources say that Jana Reddy himself is disinclined to either align or join with the TRS, but there is said to be pressure from the family and close supporters that he should pave way for his son’s political journey.

As of now, Jana Reddy is keeping a low profile and is keeping a distance from the present PCC dispensation led by Jana Reddy. In fact, even before the Nagarjunasagar bypolls, he wanted the announcement of the PCC chief’s post postponed. He said that this could have a damaging effect on the Congress campaign. This has actually helping increasing differences between Jana and Revanth Reddy. Sources say that the PCC is not sending invitations to Jana Reddy these days.

Meanwhile, there is said to be lot of pressure on Jana Reddy from within the family to join the TRS so that his son Raghuveer Reddy can have a brighter future in politics. As of now Raghuveer is in the Congress Party. Sources say that if the TRS makes an attractive offer, both Jana and Raghuveera could join the TRS.