Bigg boss 5: Priya becomes captain and Kajal goes to jail

Big boss season 5 going on good but It’s timing of 10 PM is becoming a deterrent for some people to watch the show. Moreover in recent times the show is not doing so great that people want to wait for the show till 10 pm. In the latest episode, Priya becomes captain and Kajal goes to jail.

Priya becomes captain:

It is known news that Priya was disqualified to become captain in this season as Hamida gave her name for the same earlier. However, in the previous episode, Hamida sacrificed her candidature for captaincy and offered Priya to compete in her place. While Sweta, Ravi, Anne and Priya competed, Priya emerged as winner in the task. She was able to get the support of most of the housemates that’s the reason she becomes captain this week. Sriram handed over captaincy to Priya and then sought feedback from the house on his captaincy. Shanmukh, Siri and Jessie trio expressed that he was biased during his captaincy.

Kajal goes to jail:

In the previous season of bigg boss, sending worst performer to jail was just a one-time event but in this season it is happening almost every week. Big boss asked to name the worst performer of this week, and most of the housemates named Kajal. Seeing so many housemates naming her as worst performer, Kajal got offended and cried. She was sent to jail later.

Overall, it’s just a passable episode.