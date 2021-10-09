No special privileges for Aryan Khan in Mumbai jail

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a case related to drugs and the NCB officials are conducting the investigation. A Mumbai-based court rejected the bail petition of Aryan Khan and the star-kid along with seven others are sent to Arthur Road jail. The court ordered 14-day judicial custody for Aryan Khan and others. They are sent to Arthur jail and the youngsters will have to spend 5 days in quarantine. The jail officials confirmed that there would be no special privileges for Aryan Khan and others. They are placed in barrack number 1 and they will be offered jail food.

No home food is allowed for them but they are allowed to buy the food that is available in the jail. Munmun Dhamecha has been sent to Byculla women’s prison. NCB officials expressed a fear that Aryan Khan and others may tamper the evidence and influence the witnesses after which the court rejected the bail of the youngsters. Aryan Khan and seven others were detained from a cruise across the Mumbai coast after the NCB officials received a tip about a drug party.

SRK’s wife Gauri Khan broke down yesterday after the bail petition of Aryan Khan was rejected. Several Bollywood celebrities expressed their support for the star couple during these tough times. Aryan Khan’s lawyer will now move to the sessions court for bail. A series of arrests are made based on the investigation by the NCB officials.