Is KCR hiring PK a plus or minus for TRS?

TRS has been the unbeatable and unquestionable political force in Telangana since the formation of state in 2014. Except for two or three minor aberrations in Dubbak Huzurabad Assembly bypolls, the TRS made a clean sweep of all the elections held in Telangana since 2014.

Not just winning elections, the TRS crushed Opposition parties and there is no major representation for opposition parties in any elected bodies from gram panchayat level to Assembly level.

The TRS only depended on KCR’s charisma, leadership skills, oratory skills, welfare schemes and development programmes all these years to win elections. It never depended on poll strategists to win elections like other parties.

But suddenly KCR hired top political strategist in the country Prashanth Kishor to help TRS to win upcoming Assembly polls in 2023 and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

This naturally triggered speculations over why KCR was forced to hire PK. The buzz in political circles is that this development proved beyond doubt that KCR has lost his hold on Telangana politics and voters and that’s why he sought PK’s help.

Political circles say hiring PK will be definitely a minus for TRS and KCR as it shows that Telangana voters are no more believing KCR’s claims on welfare schemes and development reaching all sections and KCR’s credibility among Telangana people is in question now.