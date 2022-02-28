Varun Tej to revive his Shelved Project?

Mega Prince Varun Tej is done with the shoots of Ghani and F3. Both these films will release in summer this year and Varun Tej is currently holidaying in Spain. The actor has been holding talks with Saagar Chandra from the past few years but the film was kept on hold due to various reasons. 14 Reels Plus was on board to bankroll this historic drama. After Bheemla Nayak released, the project is back in discussion and will be announced soon.

Saagar Chandra earlier directed films like Ayyare and Appatlo Okadundevaaddu. He impressed Varun with a historical film but the project was kept on hold due to budget constraints. Now after the release of Bheemla Nayak, his project with Varun Tej is back on cards. An official announcement will be made soon. The bound script for the film is ready. More details awaited.