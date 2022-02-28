Rashmika responds to Wedding rumors with Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna worked in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The duo share a great bonding with each other and they often party together during their breaks. Both Vijay and Rashmika are in their best phases in their career for now. There are strong speculations that the duo will get married this year. Vijay took his official social media page to respond for the rumors in his own style. During the promotions of Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Rashmika responded about the rumor.

“I have been listening about the rumors about my wedding with Vijay Deverakonda. These are not new to me. I have been laughing when I hear such rumors. I have no time for love and marriage for now. There is lot of time for my wedding” told Rashmika during her recent media interaction. Sharwanand and Rashmika starrer Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is releasing this Friday and is carrying good expectations. Kishore Tirumala directed the film and SLV Cinemas are the producers. Rashmika is preparing herself for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule in the direction of Sukumar.