Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death

Tollywood producer Kedar Selagamsetty passed away in Dubai on Tuesday. He is neither a big producer nor made any landmark movies, but owing to his high profile connections, the news of his death was covered by media and social media outlets. While some news organizations reported his death due to heart attack, some stressed that the cause of death is unknown.

At a time when everyone was considering 42-year-old Kedar’s death as an untimely death of a young producer and businessman due to heart attack, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy brought in a completely new angle, shocking one and all.

CM Revanth Reddy in an informal chat with media persons in Delhi on Wednesday pointed fingers towards BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao over Kedar’s death calling it as mysterious death.

“Kedar is a close friend of KTR. He is also business partner of KTR. He had died mysteriously in Dubai. KTR demands inquiry on every small development. Why is he not seeking a probe on his friend and business partner’s mysterious death?” questioned Revanth Reddy obviously raising doubts over KTR in this matter.

“Mysterious deaths are occurring in Telangana. Those who are close to KTR or opposing him, are dying mysteriously. Rajalingamurthy who filed case against BRS leaders over Kaleshwaram was brutally murdered. Now Kedar, who was involved in drugs case passed away,” said Revanth Reddy trying to make a connection between Opposition leader KTR and these deaths.

The fact that Revanth Reddy made these comments while he is in national capital assumes even more significance.

CM Revanth Reddy is known for his free and fierce speech. He does not think before speaking and says whatever he feels without any filtering. Did CM Revanth Reddy made these comments in Delhi on mysterious deaths linking with KTR in his usual manner or with a propaganda is a even bigger mystery.