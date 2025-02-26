x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets

Published on February 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bade Bhai Modi cuts short Chote Bhai Revanth’s Zyaada Hushari
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Fate of trapped workers to be revealed in 48 hours
image
Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets
image
Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death
image
Trump’s 45 Crore ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Hope for Indians Stuck in Green Card Backlogs!

Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets

Nithiin’s much-awaited action and fun-filled entertainer Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, is set to hit the big screens in 30 days on March 28th. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is already carrying encouraging reports, thanks to the stupendous response for the promos.

A newly released making video provides an exciting behind-the-scenes look at all the fun on sets. The video captures the hilarious moments shared by the actors, including Sreeleela, who humorously declares, “Naku Oscar Ravali,” while being playfully teased by Nithiin. The camaraderie on set is infectious, making the filming process a memorable one.

With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the two songs have already resonated well with the audience, heightening anticipation for the film’s release. As the countdown to March 28th begins, the makers are planning to up the game in promotions.

Next SLBC tunnel rescue: Fate of trapped workers to be revealed in 48 hours Previous Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar scripts History
image
Chhaava finally making it to Telugu

Latest

image
Bade Bhai Modi cuts short Chote Bhai Revanth’s Zyaada Hushari
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Fate of trapped workers to be revealed in 48 hours
image
Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets
image
Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death
image
Trump’s 45 Crore ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Hope for Indians Stuck in Green Card Backlogs!

Most Read

image
Bade Bhai Modi cuts short Chote Bhai Revanth’s Zyaada Hushari
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Fate of trapped workers to be revealed in 48 hours
image
Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death

Related Articles

Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look