Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets

Nithiin’s much-awaited action and fun-filled entertainer Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, is set to hit the big screens in 30 days on March 28th. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is already carrying encouraging reports, thanks to the stupendous response for the promos.

A newly released making video provides an exciting behind-the-scenes look at all the fun on sets. The video captures the hilarious moments shared by the actors, including Sreeleela, who humorously declares, “Naku Oscar Ravali,” while being playfully teased by Nithiin. The camaraderie on set is infectious, making the filming process a memorable one.

With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the two songs have already resonated well with the audience, heightening anticipation for the film’s release. As the countdown to March 28th begins, the makers are planning to up the game in promotions.