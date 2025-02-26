SLBC tunnel rescue: Fate of trapped workers to be revealed in 48 hours

The rescue operation at Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district has reached final stage and the fate of eight workers trapped inside the tunnel will be revealed in the next 48 hours.

Telangana Govt has taken up rescue works immediately after tunnel collapsed on Feb 22 and ensured that all possible measures are taken to save the trapped workers. But the extremely difficult conditions at the rescue site, where tunnel collapsed, have been posing critical challenges to rescue efforts.

While Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has been overseeing the rescue operation from day one, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has been exploring all options to save the trapped workers.

Once again Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review at the SLBC site with officials involved in the rescue operation Army Colonel Blacksmith Mehra, Navy Officer VK Prasad, Lieutenant Colonel Harpal, Rat Miners chief Firoz Qureshi, NDRF DIG Mohsin Shahadi, and Commandant Prasanna to expedite the rescue process and explore any further options to save the rescued workers, as it has already been five days, since the disaster occured.

“We have involved 11 specialised agencies like Indian Marine Command Force (MARCOS), Border Roads Organisations (BRO), Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, Rat Miners, and tunnel rescue experts to rescue the trapped workers and exploring all options to bring back the workers safely. These rescuers have succeeded in going near trapped workers but muddy water in between is obstructing access,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy, explaining situation at rescue site.

“Moreover till yesterday it was assessed that the people going in to rescue and bring out the survivors would themselves be at great risk. Today we have assessed the situation thoroughly and devised clear strategies to minimise risk for the rescuers and move forward without any fear. We now have a well-defined plan, and we are accelerating the rescue and relief operations with greater speed. We will reach trapped workers within next 48 hours,” explained Uttam Kumar Reddy, giving much needed clarity on the fate of trapped workers.