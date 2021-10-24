Is KTR snooping on his political rivals?

The tone and tenor of TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao indicates that he is snooping on his political rivals.

KTR declared that he had obtained photographs of a ‘secret meeting’ between Huzurabad BJP candidate Etela Rajender and TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy.

KTR is threatening that he will make those pictures public if Etela and Revanth condemn his charges and state that they never met.

KTR is claiming that Revanth and Etela met at Golkonda Resorts in city and has all the evidence in support of his claims. KTR is alleging that Congress and BJP have colluded to defeat TRS in Huzurabad Assembly bypoll on October 30.

However, Etela is challenging KTR that he never met Revanth after he joined BJP and he met leaders of all parties from May 2 to June 12 when KCR ousted him from his cabinet and before he joined BJP on June 12.

He met all his friends in political circles irrespective of pirates only to seek their suggestions on his political future and in the process he even met Revanth.

Etela questioned is Congress a banned organisation or is Revanth a terrorist or extremist and what’s wrong in meeting any leader be it Congress or any other party.

KTR had earlier released audio of Revanth Reddy in which he was heard saying Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as ‘donkey’ which created ripples in political circles.

Revanth who initially denied making those comments was forced to admit and apologise after KTR released the audio.

Now, TRS and KTR’s political rivals fear KTR snooping on his rivals and conducting sting operations on them to record audios and videos.

If not where from KTR is getting photos, audios and videos of their secret meetings, they wonder.