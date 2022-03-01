Is minister Srinivas Goud behind “Delhi kidnappings”?

Telangana Minister V.Srinivas Goud is already facing serious charges of kidnapping his political rivals in his home district Mahabubnagar.

The series of kidnappings in Mahabubnagar district recently has attracted media attention besides creating a furore in political circles.

Incidentally, the kidnappings relate to those persons who filed cases against Srinivas Goud alleging that the minister has tampered his election affidavit in 2018 Assembly polls.

The Election Commission of India has also ordered an inquiry into the issue of tempering his election affidavit that was posted on Election Commission of India website.

While this was so, three persons from Mahabubnagar district were kidnapped in Delhi on Tuesday (today). All these persons relate to those who filed complaints against Goud.

These persons were staying in the residence of former TRS MP AP Jithender Reddy who in now in BJP and also hails from Mahabubnagar district.

Few persons reportedly came in a car to Reddy’s residence and kidnapped them.

Interestingly, Goud reached Delhi only on Monday night along with CM KCR and this kidnapping incident happened when Goud is in Delhi.

This raises suspicion over Goud’s involvement in these kidnappings. BJP leaders are already accusing Goud of resorting to kidnappings of political rivals.