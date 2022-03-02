Zee Studios inks a deal with Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan decided to work without breaks and he signed back-to-back projects. His recent offering Bheemla Nayak is a smashing box-office hit and the actor will take up the remake of Vinodhaya Sitam next month. Samuthirakani will direct the project and the schedules are planned currently. Pawan Kalyan’s Creative Works and People Media Factory were on board to produce this interesting attempt. But things changed completely in the past few weeks.

Zee Studios joined the project and they will shell out the funds for the project. Pawan Kalyan is said to have allocated 20 days for the film and Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in the other lead role. Trivikram worked on the screenplay and dialogue version of the remake and his production house Fortune Four Cinemas will share the profits along with Zee Studios and People Media Factory. Zee Studios also inked a deal for one more film of Pawan Kalyan that will be announced soon. Pawan will be taking Rs 50 crores home for his 20 days shoot for this remake.