No one available for KCR in Delhi for political meetings!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao rushed to Delhi on Monday night by a special flight all of a sudden.

This triggered speculations that there were some urgent meetings for KCR in Delhi on Tuesday (today) with leaders of various regional parties to discuss on forging an anti-BJP Front and that’s why this urgency.

But all those proved wrong on Tuesday. KCR was simply confined to his house on Tuesday.

All prominent newspapers in Telugu States reported that KCR will meet Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday day evening. All those reports proved wrong.

There is no clarity over whether KCR will meet anyone or not in the coming days during his stay in Delhi. There are rumours that this is KCR’s personal visit to Delhi to undergo medical tests along with his wife Shobha and there are no political meetings in this trip.

There is also a buzz in political circles that no leader is available for KCR to meet either in Delhi or elsewhere as everyone is focussed on ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and there will be no response to KCR’s meetings until March 10 when UP, Punjab and other three states Assembly election results will be out.