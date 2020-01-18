Is Prabhas’ film titled John?

Young Rebelstar Prabhas returned back to work yesterday after a six months break. Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic love story and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The film is tentatively titled Jaan but the makers haven’t made any official confirmation about the title. The ongoing speculations suggest that the film’s title is changed to John. Prabhas plays John in this romantic entertainer that is set in the backdrop of Europe in 1970s.

Massive sets are erected across Hyderabad for the film’s shoot. Most of the shoot will take place in these sets. The first schedule was wrapped up in Europe long ago and John will be wrapped up in quick schedules. The film will hit the screens at the end of this year. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.