Vintage title for Allu Arjun’s Film

Allu Arjun is riding high on the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor is on a break and he will start shooting for Sukumar’s film from the first week of February. The film is set in the backdrop of Chittoor sandalwood mafia. Sukumar is said to have been considering four titles for the film. One among them is ‘Seshachalam’ as the film happens in Seshachalam forests located in Chittoor district. Sukumar who earlier locked Rangasthalam is keen on finalizing Seshachalam for Bunny’s film.

After discussing with Allu Arjun, the title will be finalized. Sukumar is keen on announcing the title at the earliest. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of the lead antagonist. Anasuya Bharwadwaj plays a crucial role in this action thriller that will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film releases at the end of this year.