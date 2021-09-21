Is Team PK planning to use 3-capital issue for snap polls

Is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy preparing a master plan to go to snap polls on the issue of three capitals and stoke sub-regional fires? Is he trying to corner the TDP and portray it as a party that is supporting Amaravati only to protest the real estate interests of his partymen? Will this lead to sub-regional tensions between the three regions?

Highly placed sources in the YSRCP say that both YS Jagan and Prashant Kishor, who recently rejoined YS Jagan team, have decided to use the three-capital issue. The YSRCP wants to project Chandrababu as the obstructor-in-chief for the three capitals proposal. This would help turn the tide against the TDP in north Andhra and Rayalaseema. The Rayalaseema region is already firmly in the hands of the YSRCP and the TDP might not be able to regain its hold anytime soon, claim the YSRCP sources. They also claim that north Andhra too will move away from the TDP on the issue of Vizag as the administrative capital.

The YSRCP also feels that there is not much support to the Amaravati farmers’ agitation. The agitation has already fizzled out, the party feels. This is an agitation of just 22 villages and might not even impact the Guntur district, feels the YSRCP. Hence it feels that this issue will benefit it. Meanwhile, team PK is said to have begun the task of fine-tuning YS Jagan’s strategy The team also feels that the welfare schemes will help the party in a big way.

However, some analysts say that the three-capital issue could boomerang for the YSRCP. It feels that the three capitals issue has not moved forward. Already there is discontent in Kurnool as no additional benefits will accrue to the city due to setting up of the high court. Except a couple of new Xerox shops, there would be no developments, said a Kurnool local. The TDP hopes to capitalise on this issue.