Black sheep in TDP responsible for YSRCP victory in Chittoor district?

The recent results of the MPTC and ZPTC elections have proved the worst fears of the TDP right. The results have proved that many TDP leaders at the grassroots level are acting as YSRCP coverts. They are not just passing on key information to the YSRCP, but also are backstabbing the party they are in. This duplicity is said to the cause of TDP’s debacle in several districts.

Some party leaders have been warning Chandrababu about this. They have repeatedly told him that several leaders have gone into political hibernation after the 2019 defeat. They have used this time to develop contacts in the ruling party. They have used these contacts to save themselves even at the cost of harming the party interest.

In Chittoor, it has come to light that several TDP local leaders criticise the TDP by the day and go partying with the political rivals by night. Such leaders are harming the party interests. Especially, deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy and senior minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy are known to be cultivating such TDP blacksheep. Some leaders are said to have submitted a list of such black sheep to Chandrababu Naidu.

They strongly feel that unless such two-timers are shown the door, the TDP cannot improve its position. Sources said that similar situation prevails in all the 13 districts of the state and it is time that Chandrababu Naidu identifies them and weeds them out, they said.